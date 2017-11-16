Saints have ability to get past leaders

While Banbury United’s Buildbase FA Trophy third round involvement remains unresolved, Brackley Town now make their entry into the competition.

Saints entertain Vanarama National North leaders Salford City and manager Kevin Wilkin knows his side will have to be at their best to get through.

He said: “It’s a tough draw but at least we’re at home. Salford have got real depth in their squad but I believe that on our day we’re capable of competing with every team in this league.

“Salford are a top side but there’s no reason why we can’t win the tie.”

And, to do so, Wilkin knows top scorer Aaron Williams could play a big part. There is no stopping the on-loan Newport County striker who has bagged 15 goals so far, scoring in every one of the last ten league and cup games.

Wilkin added: “Aaron’s doing very well for us, I’m pleased with his goals and so is he. I’m sure there will be some offers in January but we’ve got other players who can score.

“Jimmy Armson is back after his long-term injury and we’re going to need him because Adam Walker needs a rest, he’s been carrying a pelvic injury. Glenn Walker has a knee injury and Andy Brown has got a blow to his chin.”