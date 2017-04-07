Recruitment has got to be spot-on says United boss

When the dust settles after the final game of the season – whenever that may be depending on any play-off involvement – Banbury United boss Mike Ford has got some big decisions to make.

Ford knows his side needs a couple of more players but says he has to get it 100 per cent right as to who he decides to bring to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

It seems certain that a proven striker will be top of his shopping list following a lack of goals this season. Too many points have been dropped and that could yet see the Puritans miss out on the play-offs on goal difference.

Ford said: “Whatever happens at the end of the season I will sit down with my staff and decide what type of player we need to bring into the club.

“It’s no use just saying we need a striker, it’s what type of striker we need. So recruitment is going to be really important.

“I don’t think we will need many players, I just have to be 100 per cent right about the players I bring in.

“Any players coming into the club have got to fit in and realise the group is more important than the individual.

“I need players who know what they are doing, when you have that then you don’t have to do too much from the touchline.”