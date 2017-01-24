Puritans thwarted in bid to make it into double figures

Banbury United’s game with Chesham United was abandoned just before halftime on Tuesday because of the foggy conditions.

The Evo-Stik Southern League clash was goal-less at the time but the Puritans were by far the better side as they looked to take their unbeaten premier division run into double figures.

That will have to wait until Saturday when they travel to Merthyr Tydfil but United will go there on the back of an encouraging first half display against Chesham at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Zac McEachran was ill so Darius Browne started with Sam Humphreys filling McEachran’s role.

The Puritans began brightly in the foggy conditions and twice went close through Browne.

Marvin Martin’s low cross fell to Browne but his shot was cleared off the line by Curtis Ujah. Browne went close again moments later, seeing his shot deflected into the side-netting after being set-up by Conor McDonagh.

Another promising move ended with Humphreys forcing Andrew McCorkell to tip away his curling effort from the edge of the box.

Referee Mark Howes took the teams off because of the fog but as soon as the players had reached the touchline it began to lift again! The break would have suited Chesham more than United given the respective teams start.

But back they came after a short delay and United picked up from where they left off. Martin’s deep free-kick was headed down by Luke Carnell to McDonagh who turned well but could only find the side-netting from a tight angle.

The lively Humphreys picked out McDonagh at the far post with a deep cross but his close range effort was blocked by Benji Crilley.

The visitors rarely threatened before Ryan Blake tested Jack Harding at his near post. That was the last of the action as the referee called a permanent halt to proceedings.