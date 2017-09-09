Puritans sent crashing as Frome end 100 per cent start

Two records went inside 90 minutes at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday.

Jefferson Louis broke Tony Jacques’ 50-year club record by scoring in the first six Evo-Stik Southern League games of the season. But the other record which went was Banbury United’s 100 per cent start to the campaign.

The Puritans lost 4-3 against Frome Town in Saturday’s premier division clash and were knocked off top spot in the process, slipping down to third in the table behind new leaders Kings Lynn Town and Slough Town.

United got away with some benelovent defending in last weekend’s Emirates FA Cup tie against Tiverton Town. But they were made to pay for defensive frailties against Frome who raced into a 4-1 lead in the second half before the Puritans pulled a couple of goals back in the closing stages.

Frome took a fifth minute lead when Ricky Johnson headed the ball straight into the path of Jon Davies who worked his way to the byeline. His cross was spilled by Jack Harding to Jake Jackson who was unable to take advantage but George Miller pounced to score.

Frome doubled their advantage in the 26th minute when Davis crossed into the box and Luke Carnell was caught in possession by Darren Jefffries who beat Harding from ten yards. United got back into the game in the 37th minute when Tom Bradbury exchanged passes with Conor McDonagh before beating Kyle Phillips from a tight angle.

But just four minutes after the restart Frome restored their two-goal advantage when Jackson was allowed to run at the home defence. United dealt with the initial danger but failed to clear and Davies curled the ball past Harding from the edge of the box.

Midway through the second half Ravi Shamsi hit the post, which might have changed the complexion of the game had it gone in. But Frome put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd minute when a speculative 35 yard effort from Davies flew into the far top corner of the net.

Louis broke Jacques’ record in the 88th minute, heading home Shavi’s cross from the edge of the six-yard box. United pulled another goal back in the 90th minute when substitute Leam Howards beat Phillips at the second attempt after the keeper parried his initial header but it was too little too late and Frome held on for the three points.