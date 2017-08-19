Puritans remain top of table following third win on spin

Banbury United made it three wins on the spin to remain top of the Evo-Stik Southern League.

Jefferson Louis maintained his goal a game start for the Puritans as they returned from Hitchin Town with a 3-0 victory in Saturday’s premier division clash.

Following an uneventful opening, United broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when Ravi Shamsi cut in from the right and unleashed a shot from 20 yards towards the far post which Michael Johnson parried away but only as far as the George Nash who fired the ball into the back of the net from eight yards.

Hitchin went close when a cross from the left by Ben Walster was headed just over the bar at the near post by Lucas Kirkpatrick. Though Hitchin would have their fair share of the ball from that point, with United defending well there was little to trouble Jack Harding.

United went close to increasing their lead when a free-kick by Tom Winters from 25 yards saw Johnson do well to tip the ball around the post for a corner.

United began the second half well but Hitchin worked hard and after Liam Brooks had fired over the bar from the edge of the area, they began to have slightly the better of proceedings.

However, United got that all-important second goal in the 62nd minute when a free-kick from Winters was only cleared out by Johnson as far as Louis just outside the area and he hit glorious strike into the far top corner of the net.

United went close when a Winters’ shot from the edge of the area was superbly tipped over the bar by Johnson. The third goal which effectively sealed the points arrived in the 70th minute when a Winters corner came back to him and he put the ball straight back into the middle where Luke Carnell’s shot from 12 yards took a deflection off a Hitchin defender into the back of the net.