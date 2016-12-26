Puritans make their point to extend unbeaten run

Banbury United extended their unbeaten Evo-Stik Southern League run to four games by picking up a point at Redditch United on Boxing Day.

The Puritans drew 0-0 in Monday’s clash to come away with another premier division point.

Redditch had slightly the better of the opening stages with former Puritan Dior Angus passing up an opportunity when in a good position.

United could have gone in front when Callum White got to the ball just ahead of keeper Bradley Catlow on the edge of the area but, with an empty net beckoning, he shot over the bar. Moments later Marvin Martin’s free-kick found Luke Carnell six yards out but his header did not trouble Catlow.

In between, Luke Keen shot wide from a narrow angle. But United went close again when Zac McEachran’s corner saw Andy Gunn denied at the near post by Catlow.

After the restart, McEachran showed great skill to create space on the edge of the box but his effort went just wide. Seconds later McEachran put Conor McDonagh through but Catlow was alert to come out and block the striker’s effort down by his feet.

United looked the much more likely to score as the half progressed. McEachran brought the ball forward from midway inside the Redditch half before shooting just wide from the edge of the area.

In the closing stages, McEachran’s corner was headed back across goal by Carnell at the far post but Gunn could not take advantage. United had a penalty shout in the final minute when substitute Martin Asiedu Ofosu appeared to be brought down just inside the area but the referee booked him for diving.