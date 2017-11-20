Puritans make their point but Ford wants more than that

Banbury United boss Mike Ford knows his side’s home must improve if they are to climb back up the Evo-Stik Southern League table.

The Puritans had to settle for a solitary premier division point in Saturday’s 1-1 against St Neots Town.

We could have lost the game but the players showed a great desire not to lose it Puritans boss Mike Ford

In-form striker Conor McDonagh gave United the first half lead at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium but they were pegged back by a Dylan Williams’ goal early in the second half.

Ford said: “We could have lost the game but the players showed a great desire not to lose it.

“But I don’t want to be content with drawing against teams around us, we need to be winning these games. We’re struggling to get through games at the moment, it happens to all teams at the top and bottom, but we’ve just got to manage games better.

“In the first half St Neots caused us problems with the way they set up but we need to be better on the ball and I’m going to keep challenging the players to do that.

“St Neots were quickly out of the blocks in the second half and we couldn’t cope with that. Apart from a few fleeting moments we didn’t threaten in their box but we still had the best chance to win it through Elliot Sandy.

“Their goal came direct from a long throw-in, we failed to deal with it and it was a really poor goal. But overall I thought we defended better even though we lost a lead again.”