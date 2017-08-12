Puritans go nap as they dump Dorchester in the opener

Banbury United put on a five-star show on the opening day of the Evo-Stik Southern League season.

The Puritans thumped Dorchester Town 5-1 in Saturday’s premier division opener at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

The game was effectively over as a contest before the midway point with United three goals to the good.

Two goals in the opening ten minutes put Mike Ford’s side in charge and they never looked back.

United took just four minutes to break the deadlock, Sam Humphreys sent Conor McDonagh away down the right, he turned inside his marker and his low cross was converted by Tom Winters. United doubled their advantage two minutes later when Jefferson Louis latched on to a loose ball in the area and his low cross was turned in at the far post by McDonagh.

United increased their advantage in the 22nd minute when Matt Peake-Pijnen’s thrown-in found McDonagh who held the ball up well before picking out George Nash who side-footed the ball home from ten yards.

After the restart, United added a fourth goal in the 53rd minute when a corner from Winters was headed home by Luke Carnell. United made it five in the 62nd minute when Winters picked up a half clearance and found Louis who beat Chris Weale with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Dorchester reduced the arrears in the 75th minute when Peake-Pijnen was penalised for a foul in the box and David Jerrard despatched the ensuing spot-kick past Jack Harding.

A delighted Ford said: “It’s nice to get off the mark so early and to get five goals as well. The score line shows just how much control we had of the game.

“I’ve been a bit apprehensive about this season so it’s pleasing to get off to a good start but it’s just one game.

“I wanted to free the players up and 4-4-2 was the easiest way to do that. 4-4-2 is a simple formation to play.

“We dominated the first half and we could have been six or seven up at halftime. Conor McDonagh and Jefferson Louis were prepared to work the channels.

“Conor was outstanding for an hour, he’s fit and looks very sharp. It was nice to be able to take Conor and Jefferson off and keep them fresh for Tuesday’s game.”