Puritans edge closer to Ford’s first target

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was delighted with the way his players went about their business at Dorchester Town.

A late winner from substitute Mark Bell rounded off an excellent display from the Puritans as they stretched their unbeaten run to six games with a fifth straight clean sheet and Ford said: “We managed the game quite well in the first half. They had new a manager and had a measure game plan to try and move us around the pitch.

“We weren’t quite at it in the first half but in the second half we totally controlled the game and some good opportunities. We just need to start shooting a bit more but that is just me being picky.

“We’re three points away from my original target of 50 points and we’re going to get to it ten games before I thought we might. We’re not near the finishing line yet but we’ve got an opportunity to reach the 50-point target on Saturday.”

And Ford had special praise for midfielder Jack Self, adding: “Jack Self was outstanding. Eddie Odhiambo has a massive amount of experience but I could not put him because Jack was tremendous.”