Puritans are top of the table after victory at Chesham

Banbury United are top of the Evo-Stik Southern League following Tuesday’s 3-1 victory at Chesham United.

There was one change from Saturday’s opener with Ravi Shamsi coming in for the unavailable Sam Humphreys and he produced an impressive display in the premier division success.

The opening period was fairly equal in terms of possession but United showed more promise going forward. Jefferson Louis set up Shamsi who shot over from 25 yards before an excellent run in from the left by Tom Winters saw the winger’s shot saved by Hafed Al-Droubi.

United began to dominate the proceedings, a superb cross field pass from Shamsi put Winters through on the left but his shot from the edge of the area saw Al Droubi do well to knock the ball away for a corner. Moments later a cross from Conor McDonagh was headed just inches over the bar by Ricky Johnson.

But United took deserved lead in the 34th minute when a cross was only headed away by a Chesham defender into the path of Winters who fired the ball home into the bottom corner of the net.

Chesham improved in the closing stages of the half but United doubled their advantage in the 59th minute when Winters’ corner from the right was cleared back to the winger whose second delivery was only headed out to McDonagh who struck the ball home into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later Chesham reduced the arrears when a corner led to a scramble in the six-yard box with Shane Bush knocking the ball home.

United were put under pressure by Chesham but they could have restored their two-goal lead when Shamsi went on a run from deep on the right, his shot being well saved by Al Droubi at his near post.

Chesham pushed forward in the latter stages and United could have put the game beyond doubt when Louis put substitute Leam Howards through but the keeper again came to the home side’s rescue with an excellent save. United wrapped the points up in the 89th minute when Matt Peake-Pijnen slipped the ball through to Louis on the edge of the area and he stroked the ball home.