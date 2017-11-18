Puritans are thwarted again as St Neots make their point

Banbury United’s poor home Evo-Stik Southern League form continued as they had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with St Neots Town.

In-form striker Conor McDonagh gave United the first half lead in Saturday’s premier division clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium but they were pegged back by a Dylan Williams’ goal early in the second half.

There was plenty of endeavour in the first half but neither side created any chances of note. However, United took the lead in the 31st minute when Elliot Sandy neatly exchanged passes with Jefferson Louis before finding McDonagh eight yards out who did well to make room for a shot, firing the ball past Mike Emery.

St Neots finally asked a question of Jack Harding just before the break when Dion Sembie-Ferris forced the United keeper into a save with a shot from the edge of the area. A minute before the interval Tom Winters saw his shot from inside the area saved by Emery, the ball came back to the United winger who crossed into the centre where Louis rose six yards out only to see his header smash against the bar, before the ball was hacked away by a defender for a corner.

St Neots were much improved after the restart and Sembie-Ferris had a clear chance but his header went straight at Harding. With St Neots dominating proceedings it was no surprise when they equalised in the 54th minute.

A long throw-in from Johnny Herd was poorly defended and went right through to Williams who struck the ball home from the edge of the six yard box.

United responded initially well to being pegged back but as the half developed the visitors had the better of the game and looked the more likely to grab a winner. United still went close on a couple of occasions, Sandy’s effort was cleared off the line by a defender and a Louis header from eight yards look destined for the back of the net but Emery pulled off an excellent save.