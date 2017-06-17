Pond back to boost United’s campaign

Darren Pond will be returning to Banbury United next season.

The 30 year-old midfielder came through the club’s youth and reserve sides before moving to Oxford City in 2007.

He spent nine years at City and made over 300 appearances, scoring over 50 goals. In his time at City he was a key part of two promotion winning squads from the Southern League South & West Division, through the Southern League Premier Division and up to the Conference Regional Leagues.

Pond joined Leamington last season and made 44 appearances as they earned promotion last season through the play-offs to the National League North.

Manager Mike Ford said: “Darren is vastly experienced at this and the level above and will add quality and skill to the side.

“I’ve worked previously with Darren at City and he was instrumental in the success we had and I rate him highly and made him captain of the side.

“I know that with Darren being a local lad, many United supporters would have liked to have seen him back before now but a combination of circumstances has meant it has not been possible but I am delighted that I have now been able to bring him in this summer.”