Pond at the double as Puritans go nap at Dunstable

Darren Pond bagged a brace as Banbury United made it four straight Evo-Stik Southern League wins on the spin.

The Puritans thumped Dunstable Town 5-0 in Saturday’s premier division clash to remain top of the table with Jefferson Louis maintaining his goal-a-game ratio.

Manager Mike Ford made two changes to the side that beat Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday with Pond coming in for Sam Humphreys and Ravi Shamsi replacing Conor McDonagh.

United started well and soon began to dominate. Matt Peake-Pijnen raced down the left and cut inside before shooting from a narrow angle with Garry Malone tipping the ball over the bar before the keeper denied Tom Winters moments later.

United continued to totally dominate the game with Dunstable offering little going forward. But it took until the 37th minute for United to break the deadlock when Charlie Hawtin crossed for Louis to stroke the ball home from six yards.

Straight after the restart Pond got the better of John Sonuga on the edge of the area but his curling shot hit the top of the bar. But United doubled their advantage in the 51st minute when a fierce shot from Winters just inside area flew into the far corner of the net.

Dunstable went as close to scoring as they did all afternoon on the hour mark when Daniel Trif’s shot from the edge of the area forced an excellent save from Jack Harding who tipped the ball over the bar. The game was effectively settled in the 69th minute when a header from Winters broke for Pond who found himself in space just outside the area and he lifted the ball over the advancing Malone.

Just three minutes later two substitutes combined to score the fourth goal when a low cross from Humphreys found McDonagh at the far post and he swept the ball home. United completed the rout in the 80th minute when a cross from Winters saw the incoming Pond smash the ball home from six yards.