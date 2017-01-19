Players show Ford they are hungry for more points

After totting up the miles on the road, Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be looking to put more points on the board with two home games.

The Puritans extended their unbeaten Evo-Stik Southern League run to eight games in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Weymouth, the final game of three away days.

Now United have two premier division games in four days at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. The Puritans entertain St Neots Town on Saturday before high-flying Chesham United come to town on Tuesday.

Ford said: “It will be good to be back home but, while you’re picking up points, away games are not a problem. I just see it as two more home games with the chance of picking up three points from each one.

“I set a 50-point target and we achieved that on Saturday at Kings Langley.

“That was a reality check for everyone at the club because I know you have to add certain things to your game at this level. You have to do the same things, week-in, week-out, to keep picking up points.

“The question for the players after reaching that first target was do they want to settle for that or push on? By the way they played at Weymouth I can see they want to go and try to get as many points as possible.”