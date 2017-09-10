Players did not heed the warning signs says frustrated Ford

Banbury United manager Mike Ford says his players did not heed the warning signs after they lost their 100 per cent start to the Evo-Stik Southern League campaign.

The Puritans came out second best in a seven-goal feast against Frome Town in Saturday’s premier division clash. Jefferson Louis broke Tony Jacques’ 50-year club record by scoring in the first six Southern League games but his goal came too late to earn a point.

We did not learn from last weekend’s game, the warning signs were there against Tiverton but we didn’t heed them Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “The question to the players afterwards was how could we go from being a team which looked so solid for five games to conceding six goals in two games? We scored three goals on Saturday and that should be enough to win you the game, home or away.

“We’ve scored seven goals in the last two games and only won one of them! We did not learn from last weekend’s game, the warning signs were there against Tiverton but we didn’t heed them.

“The mentally of playing against a team which is lower in the table has again been our problem. They beat us up a bit, we were too passive and didn’t show enough aggression.

“We need to be harder to beat than we have been in the last two games, my team lost its focus when they went 2-0 down and I haven’t seen that before. Ravi Shamsi was prepared to get on the ball and try and do something where others shirked that responsibility, we need all 11 players doing that.”