Players come up with right answers

Banbury United boss Mike Ford said he posed the questions and his players came up with the answers he wanted.

Following last week’s setback at Stratford Town, Ford said he had a long chat with his players before Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash at Hayes & Yeading United and was delighted with their response.

I suggested I wasn’t sure what I was going to get out of them but deep down I knew what I would get Puritans boss Mike Ford

He said: “I asked a few questions of my players before the game. I was irritated after last week’s defeat at Stratford and I was straight to the point with them at Hayes.

“I suggested I wasn’t sure what I was going to get out of them but deep down I knew what I would get. They’ve come up trumps once again, I posed the questions and the players came up with the answers.”

And the Puritans boss was delighted to see his side add to their good run of keeping clean sheets in the premier division this season.

Ford added: “Keeping clean sheets is hugely important because it gives you the platform to go on and win games. If you’re conceding a couple of goals every game it means you’ve got to score three of four to win it and that is nigh on impossible.

“I’ve got a fantastic back four and other players who can fit into defence. I pushed Ricky Johnson back into defence late on to make sure we didn’t concede.”