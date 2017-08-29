Play like a top team said Ford and the Puritans did just that

Banbury United boss Mike Ford asked his players to go out and play like a top team at Dunstable Town on Monday.

And they did just - hitting five goals without reply - to remain top of the Evo-Stik Southern League.

The returning Darren Pond bagged a brace, while Jefferson Louis maintained his goal a game run with Tom Winters and substitute Conor McDonagh also getting on the score sheet in Monday’s premier division contest.

Ford said: “I asked them to play like a top team, whether we are a top side or not. We went into the game on top of the table and had won four games.

“I wanted us to show the difference between where we are and where other teams are and I think we did that. The second goal was a long time coming but once we got it the game became comfortable for us.

“The shackles came off after the second goal and we played with a lot of freedom, scoring three more fantastic goals. These games, including Saturday, can always turn out to be banana skins but we’ve got the points.”