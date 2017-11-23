Places are up for grabs warns Goode ahead of Swindon trip

Head coach Matt Goode will be hoping Sunday’s Oxon Knockout Cup success can boost Banbury Bulls for this weekend’s trip to Swindon.

Bulls travel to Swindon for Saturday’s South West One East fixture on the back of successive league defeats. But Goode will be disappointed if his side cannot get back on track at lowly Swindon.

We want the five points, nothing less Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Goode has hinted there may be changes to the line-up following back-to-back defeats and promising performances from several players in Sunday’s cup tie.

Goode said: “We want the five points, nothing less. We’ll play maybe a different style of rugby but there are a lot of places up for grabs.

“The players know they’ve got to perform. Those boys that are privileged enough to wear the shirt know that they’ve got to work hard to keep it.

“We’ve got really good strength in depth and the players that came in have given a really good performance. We played some exceptional rugby at times on Sunday but also did the ugly side of the game really well and that’s something we need to bring to our league games.

“We’ve had to rotate the team so far because of injuries and unavailability but, apart from Matt Powell, we will have a full squad for Saturday. Hopefully that will be enough to get the win on Saturday.”