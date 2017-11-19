Park Avenue finally end Saint’s five-match winning sequence

Brackley Town’s five-match winning run ended with a third away defeat of the Vanarama National League North campaign against a strong Bradford Park Avenue side.

Avenue won 2-0 with a goal in each half from Adam Boyes and Graham Kelly to remain in seventh while Saints slipped to third in the table. Saints lined up without Adam Walker for the first time for 16 months while Jimmy Armson returned to the side but never really got into the contest.

Avenue’s first corner of the game on the half-hour mark created a dangerous situation that was cleared and Ellis Myles scrambled another cross from the left to safety before the home side took the lead in the 41st minute. Nicky Clee won a second corner of the half and swung the ball in, it was touched on by Gianluca Havern and Boyes shot low past Danny Lewis from six yards to send Avenue into the interval deservedly ahead.

Clee’s effort struck the post and Lewis had to save sharply from Wayne Brooksby before Bradford doubled their lead in the 62nd minute. A fine break-away on the left was finished off emphatically by Kelly.

Glenn Walker’s appearance from the bench sparked something of a revival by Saints but keeper Steven Drench was never troubled and it was the home side always the more likely to get the next goal.

Myles’ well struck shot was the closest Saints came to testing Drench as the game finished in frustrating fashion for Saints.

“We never really got going,” manager Kevin Wilkin said.

“It was a disappointing afternoon and we can have no complaints. We have been on a very good run of results but today we have to look at ourselves because we didn’t really put in crosses that threatened or have a single shot on target.”