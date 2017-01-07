Northam hits winner as Sports get back on track

Josh Northam grabbed the winner as Easington Sports got back to winning ways in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Following back-to-back defeats, Sports came from behind to beat Purton 2-1 in Saturday’s Division One West clash at Addison Road.

But it was the visitors who made the best start to the game and deservedly took an early lead when Ed Herbert set up Joe Dorey who beat Jack Goode.

The Sports keeper kept his side in it when he denied Craig Kent moments later after he broke clear. And, after a shift in formation, Sports began to get into the contest.

The equaliser arrived midway through the first half when Craig Robinson flicked the ball on in the box to Andrew Stidder who turned superbly to fire into the top corner from a tight angle.

Adil Hussain headed over before Sports twice went close in quick succession. Purton failed to deal with a free-kick from Lewis Travers but Hussain and Northam had goal bound shots blocked. Although Sports got on top, Purton went close when Herbert evaded the advancing Goode but he was forced wide and could only shoot into the side-netting from a narrow angle.

After the restart, Sports began to dominate the game and deservedly took the lead on the hour mark when Hussain’s deep cross found Northam at the far post and he planted a great header into the net from a tight angle.

Sports went on to create several more good chances to make the points safe. Stidder beat the offside trap but fired just past the far post before racing on to Conor Grant’s pin-point pass only to be thwarted by Max Scholefield.

Northam released Tom Smith who was denied by Scholefield who then foiled Grant as Sports looked for the crucial third goal. Northam cut inside but fired just wide but it took a timely interception from Goode late on to preserve his side’s advantage when he tipped away Dorey’s shot which took a wicked deflection.