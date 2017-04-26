Next season will be much tougher one says Ford

Now the comes the hard part for Banbury United manager Mike Ford.

The curtain came down on the Evo-Stik Southern League season on Saturday but now Ford has some big decisions to make going forward.

It’s going to be tougher next season but that doesn’t mean we can’t be successful Puritans boss Mike Ford

And Ford has already warned next season will be tougher than United’s first one back in the premier division in which they finished a creditable sixth.

His young side took the premier division by storm but that does not guarantee success next term. The Puritans just missed out on the play-offs this time but, with the likes of Hereford United coming up, there will be new challenges to face against clubs with bigger budgets.

Ford said: “It’s going to be tougher next season but that doesn’t mean we can’t be successful.

“If you do it the right way you can bride the gap between the top payers and a club like ours. You don’t give up on it.

“I told the players afterward Saturday’s game in the dressing room there is special bond in this squad which must not be taken for granted. We must use that to come back next season and be ready to go again.”

United missed out on the play-offs but they topped the fair play league with an exciting brand of football.