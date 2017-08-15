Myles hits superb winner as Saints maintain 100 per cent start

Brackley Town maintained their 100 per cent start to the Vanarama National League North campaign.

Ellis Myles struck the only goal as Saints beat Nuneaton Town 1-0 in Tuesday’s clash to make it four wins from four for the early pacesetters.

Manager Kevin Wilkin named an unchanged starting line-up from the side which thumped North Ferriby United 5-0 on Saturday and a confident Saints began brightly, putting Nuneaton on the back foot early on with their neat build-up play. The visitors gradually worked their way into the contest and Adam Walker picked up a caution for halting Jordan Nicholson as he broke clear.

But Saints broke the deadlock in the tenth minute with a goal out of the top drawer. A sweeping move from left to right - instigated by Glenn Walker - found Myles on the right flank and he cut inside his marker before curling a great shot into the top corner of the net from the angle of the box.

Saints continued to play some attractive football, stretching Nuneaton who relied on the counter-attack. And the pacey Nicholson broke clear before seeing his effort from a tight angle deflected for a corner from which Jon Ashton had a header blocked.

Nuneaton came into the game as the half progressed but failed to seriously trouble Saints keeper Danny Lewis apart from Ashton heading over from another corner. Saints still had plenty of possession but found it more difficult to create clear openings.

But they almost doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime when the silky Jimmy Armson beat his man and his low cross was smothered by Dean Lyness with Adam Walker unable to get there ahead of the Nuneaton keeper.

Nuneaton began with more purpose after the restart and Nicholson advanced before firing wide from 25 yards with a low drive. Saints dealt with the early threat but took time to rediscover their first half tempo.

The second half lacked the quality of the first period as both sides cancelled each other out in midfield while defences were on top in the respective final thirds.

Nuneaton grew in confidence but were almost caught on the break when Armson crossed low into the six-yard box for Lee Ndlovu who saw his effort blocked for a corner.

Saints twice went close in quick succession when Armson beat two players in the box only to see his curling effort palmed away by Lyness who then reacted quickly to tip over Ndlovu’s follow-up. Moments later Glenn Walker just failed to get on the end of Shane Byrne’s deft cross and another delivery from the creative midfielder almost caught out Lyness who ended up palming the ball over the bar.

At the other end Ashley Chambers fired over from the edge of the box on a rare attack before substitute Brady Hickey shot straight at Lewis from a 25 yard free-kick.

Wilkin threw on Steve Diggin in the closing stages in a bid to get that crucial second goal.

Adam Walker almost squeezed his way past a couple of defenders before being frozen out. Nuneaton failed to clear Byrne’s ensuing corner and substitute Matt Lowe was denied by Lyness who then saved Diggin’s glancing header at the second attempt.

Chambers had a final late effort for Nuneaton but Lewis was equal to his 20 yard effort and moments later Armson struck the upright from a tight angle.