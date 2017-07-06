McEachran makes his move and it’s City next stop

As expected, Zac McEachran has decided not to stay at Banbury United for a third season.

The influential midfielder is set to join Vanarama National League South side Oxford City.

We are losing a very valued member of our squad. I would have loved to have kept him and we, as a football club, did everything we could to do so but unfortunately he has chosen to spend next season at a different club Puritans boss Mike Ford

McEachran was offered a new contract by the club but it became clear in discussions that his wish was to play at a higher level this coming season, as he considered that an important step for him in furthering his football career.

United are entitled to compensation from City and that has now been agreed, and includes a percentage of any subsequent sell on fees which City may receive.

Manager Mike Ford said: “I wish Zac good luck in his new venture with Oxford City.

“We are losing a very valued member of our squad. I would have loved to have kept him and we, as a football club, did everything we could to do so but unfortunately he has chosen to spend next season at a different club.

“We are though more than prepared to be able to deal with his absence. We have recruited very well this summer, bringing in huge experience, as well as younger players we hope to develop.”