McDonagh is starting to show what he can do

Conor McDonagh is beginning to repay the faith shown in him by Banbury United boss Mike Ford.

It’s taken a while for McDonagh to find his scoring form at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium but the former Oxford City striker is now looking far more settled at the club.

He’s an out and out goal scorer and he’s been a very good signing for us, better than some people thought at the time Puritans boss Mike Ford

Initially, partnered with on-loan Oxford United striker George Jeacock, McDonagh found it difficult to make his mark and show the supporters what he was capable of. But, in recent games, McDonagh has been popping up with important goals at vital times in games.

Two more goals against St Neots Town on Saturday turned the game around for the Puritans and took McDonagh on to 14 in 26 appearances. And no-one is more delighted than Ford, who was his manager at Oxford City.

The Puritans boss said: “I knew Conor would be good for us because he scored goals in the Conference South for Oxford City. There was no reason why he wouldn’t do the same for us and he’s now starting to get the goals.

“It’s taken time for Conor to get used to the way we play but he’s got 14 goals now and his goals per game ratio is good. Saturday’s game was Conor’s first full 90 minutes for a long time.

“He’s an out-and-out goal scorer and he’s been a very good signing for us, better than some people thought at the time.”