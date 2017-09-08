Louis will break record with another goal against Frome

Jefferson Louis will break Banbury United’s 50-year club record if he scores against Frome Town in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League premier division clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Louis equalled the 50-year-old record that Tony Jacques set in 1967 of scoring in the opening five Southern League games at Dunstable and will break the record if he scores again on Saturday.

The veteran striker has been an excellent addition to the squad and his crucial equaliser was very bit as good as Darren Pond and Ravi Shamsi’s crackers but in a different way. Louis knew just how to lose his marker in the box and guide his header into the net.

Louis has been a shrewd signing by Ford and is enjoying his new challenge at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, spearheading United’s exciting young team.