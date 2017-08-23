Louis is an instant hit for Puritans

Jefferson Louis has been an instant hit with Banbury United fans, having bagged three goals in as many games.

The experienced 38-year-old striker may have a few miles on the clock but he’s still got the knack in front of goal and manager Mike Ford’s summer pursuit of the former Brackley Town striker seems to be fully justified.

You can see the difference Jefferson [Louis] has made to us Puritans boss Mike Ford

It’s not just the goals which has made a difference to the Puritans according to Ford who said: “You can see the difference Jefferson [Louis] has made to us. He makes life very difficult for defenders.

“When the opposition press us we can go high up the pitch to him, we’re not always going to be able to play the Barcelona way every week in this division.”

Ford has been delighted with his side’s start and feels they are better equipped to deal with the expectations after winning their opening three games for the second season running.

Reflecting on Saturday’s success at Hitchin Town, where his side saw their three-match winning start ended 12 months ago, Ford said: “If you look back 12 months to when we got beat here comfortably by a very similar team, you can see how far we’ve come.

“Three games, three wins and nine points is great but we’ve got to keep our feet firmly on the ground. We were at this point last season and then lost the next four games but I’m sure we’ll be mentally right this time.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, the players have worked really hard in pre-season and over the last three games. We’ve got a willing team with a few more players still to come back in.

“I’m sure the players will have learned from what happened last season when they put too much pressure on themselves to keep the winning run going. Performances will produce results, it may not happen every week, but if you defend properly and attack with real vigour, you will get a good display.”