Louis and Shamsi on mark as Puritans complete the double

Banbury United made it back-to-back wins in the Evo-Stik Southern League as they completed the double over Dorchester Town.

Goals in each half from Jefferson Louis and Ravi Shamsi earned the Puritans all three premier division points in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Dorchester.

Manager Mike Ford opted for the same side that had beaten Gosport Borough in midweek and United got off to the best of starts when taking the lead in the fourth minute. A Tom Winters corner saw Louis use his experience to get free on the edge of the six-yard box to head home.

The remainder of the half developed into an even affair in difficult conditions with the ball being over-hit by both sides. Twice Louis looked as though he might be through but the Dorchester defence had the pace to cut the danger before the United striker could get his shot away.

Straight after the restart Louis blasted the ball over the bar from just outside the area before being put through by Conor McDonagh but keeper Chad Collins came out to smother the ball at the United striker’s feet.

But the all-important second goal arrived in the 65th minute when Shamsi got on to the end of a long ball and through on goal competently slotted it home low into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

United defended well for the rest of the half when they had to and it was a measure of their defensive display that, while Jack Harding handled well in the blustery conditions, he did not have to make any saves of note.

The home side should have pulled a goal back in the closing stages when a cross found Kyle Egan at the far post but he headed inches wide when it looked easier to score.

Overall in the testing conditions it was not a game for the football purist but United showed they had what it took to battle hard to come away with a deserved three points.