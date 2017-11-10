Lines set to rejoin the Puritans as club’s new chairman

The Board of Banbury United has appointed Phil Lines as chairman.

In line with the constitution of the Community Benefit Society, the club’s former player and manager has been co-opted on to the Board.

Banbury United is where I started my career and is a club very close to my heart Phil Lines

The space on the Board became available following the resignation of Ronnie Johnson and it is within the Board’s remit to fill spaces when they fall outside of the annual election process from members of the CBS.

A statement from the Board read: ‘The Board select individuals for roles from within its members and they approached Phil Lines to take on the role of chairman which, we are delighted to report, Phil has agreed to. In the interests of transparency as a supporters’ owned club, the Board is calling a General Meeting of the club on Thursday, November 30, 8.30pm at the club, to ratify this appointment.’ .

Banbury United interim chairman Martin Cantrell said: “I’m extremely pleased that we’ve been able to attract someone of the calibre of Phil to the club. His experience in non-league football locally is second to none and with him being a former player and manager, it really is a perfect fit for us.”

Lines began his football career at the Puritans in 1972 and went onto play 354 times for the club. He also enjoyed spells as manager from 1983 to 1988 and again in 1998. He was manager and then director of football at Brackley Town and more recently chairman of Easington Sports.

Lines was also delighted to be back at United and said: “I’ve been really pleased to see my home town club become rejuvenated since the fan takeover in 2015. Ronnie Johnson’s shoes are big ones to fill but I aim to build on the solid foundations which have been laid so far.

“Banbury United is where I started my career and is a club very close to my heart. We have some big challenges ahead of us but I intend to give my all for the club and its supporters.”