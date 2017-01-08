Lewars bags a brace as Ardley extend winning run

Ardley United made it six UHLSport Hellenic League wins on the bounce with an excellent second half display at Binfield.

All the goals came in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 premier division victory with Nathaniel Lewars bagging a brace after Leam Howards had broken the deadlock as Ardley kept their fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Ardley created several early openings, Carl Tappin was twice off target while in between Joel Meade headed over. Chris Jackson was denied by Binfield keeper Mo Nyamunga before a Jack Ross effort was chalked off for offside.

Matt Jones dragged an effort wide of Nick Bennion’s goal from a rare opening from Binfield but the best chance of the half came in added-time. Howards crossed to Matt Cruse, his shot was blocked and the ball fell nicely to Ross but he could only shoot wide.

After the restart, Jackson was tackled as he lined up to shoot and Meade shot over before Tappin was thwarted by Nyamunga who also kept out an effort from Lewars. In between, Bennion denied James Knight.

Ardley eventually took the lead just past the hour mark when Howards got the ball out wide, skipped past Jack Broome and raced into the box to fire into the top corner.

The visitors doubled their advantage when Howards turned provider, crossing for Lewars whose initial shot was saved by Nyamunga. But with the keeper stranded Lewars picked himself up to fire home the loose ball.

Binfield rallied and went close through Jon Bennett’s close range shot and a Liam Ferdinand free-kick. Bennion produced a crucial save with three minutes left, pushing Grant Kemp’s point blank shot from over the bar.

From the clearance Ardley wrapped the game up when Lewars nipped the ball off a defender and raced away to chip over the advancing Nyamunga.