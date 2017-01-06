Kerr looking for Bulls to maintain good form

Banbury Bulls head coach James Kerr will be urging his players hit the ground running when they resume South West One East action on Saturday.

Kerr’s boys make the short trip to Grove looking to avenge a narrow defeat earlier in the campaign when Bulls were still coming to terms with life in a higher grade of rugby.

Bulls are fifth, one place and one point above Grove who have a game in hand. So Kerr will be looking for his side to show what they have learned since the 36-28 defeat at Bodicote Park in September.

Kerr said: “It’s going to be a tough game but it will be a measure of how far we’ve progressed since we played them at Bodicote Park. We were on top in that game in the first half but allowed Grove back into it in the second half so we’ll be wanting to put things right on Saturday.

“We’re capable of beating any team in this league and the players will come back from their break recharged to go again. We want to keep our unbeaten run going in 2017.”

Josh Deegan is ruled out with a broken hand which he sustained in the victory over Chippenham. But apart from Deegan, Kerr should have a full squad as Bulls look to extend their unbeaten to seven games.