Johnson in race against time to face former club

Ricky Johnson faces a race against time to be fit for Monday’s derby with Leamington.

Last season’s top scorer will not want to miss out on facing the Evo-Stik Southern League leaders, especially as he spent a couple of seasons at Harbury Lane.

Ricky [Johnson] is the type of player who lives for these sort of games Puritans boss Mike Ford

But an ankle injury picked up at Redditch United on Monday could rule Johnson out of the big game.

Manager Mike Ford said: “It’s too early to say if Ricky will miss the Leamington game although it’s not looking good at the moment.

“Ricky is the type of player who lives for these sort of games but it will be something new for several younger players. If he misses out it will give someone else the opportunity because I’ve got a good squad.”

With a bumper crowd expected at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, club officials have put plans in place.

There will be additional free parking available in a designated area at the back of the Chiltern Railways Car Park in Station Approach.

Stewards will be on hand from 2pm at the top of Station Approach to direct cars to the appropriate free parking area. There will also be free parking in the old Chiltern Railways Car Park on the Tramway Industrial Estate, with entry via Swan Close Road.