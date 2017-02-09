Johnson has a big role to play

Banbury United boss Mike Ford wants Ricky Johnson to be the role model for his younger players.

Johnson returned to the starting line-up against Cambridge City after injury and played his part in United getting back on track.

Ford said: “It was a huge boost getting Ricky Johnson back in the squad. The younger players look up to someone like Ricky as a role model so he’s got a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.”

And Ford was delighted to get West Bromwich Albion academy keeper Jasko Keranovic on board for the remainder of the season.

He said: “We needed to get Jasko [Keranovic] in before the transfer window shut because after that clubs cannot take a Premier League player on-loan.

“He’s very young but he will fill out and become a good keeper. We’re delighted to have him here and West Brom have been really good about it because they understand he will only be cover for Jack.

“Jasko made a really good penalty save on Tuesday and he will know what to expect if he has to come in again.”