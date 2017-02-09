Search

Johnson has a big role to play

Banbury United's Ricky Johnson is beaten to the ball by Cambridge City keeper Dean Snedker

Banbury United boss Mike Ford wants Ricky Johnson to be the role model for his younger players.

Johnson returned to the starting line-up against Cambridge City after injury and played his part in United getting back on track.

The younger players look up to someone like Ricky as a role model so he’s got a lot of responsibility on his shoulders

Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “It was a huge boost getting Ricky Johnson back in the squad. The younger players look up to someone like Ricky as a role model so he’s got a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.”

And Ford was delighted to get West Bromwich Albion academy keeper Jasko Keranovic on board for the remainder of the season.

He said: “We needed to get Jasko [Keranovic] in before the transfer window shut because after that clubs cannot take a Premier League player on-loan.

“He’s very young but he will fill out and become a good keeper. We’re delighted to have him here and West Brom have been really good about it because they understand he will only be cover for Jack.

“Jasko made a really good penalty save on Tuesday and he will know what to expect if he has to come in again.”