Johnson bags brace as Puritans make it three on the spin

Banbury United romped to a third straight Evo-Stik Southern League success with a 4-0 victory over Cinderford Town.

For the second week running, the Puritans had the premier division points in the bag by the interval, having established a 3-0 advantage inn Saturday’s clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

New signing Martin Asidue Ofuso also made his debut in the second half, after joining from Oxford City earlier in the day.

And, just as they did against Hayes & Yeading United the previous week, United scored in the first minute against the basement boys. Jack Harding’s long clearance was helped on by Ricky Johnson and Conor McDonagh raced clear to beat keeper Cameron Clarke from just inside the area.

Two goals in as many minutes midway through the first half all but ended the game as a contest.

United doubled their advantage in the 25th minute when Johnson fired home from close range after Dan Clare could only help on a cross from Callum White. A minute later Zac McEachran’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Luke Carnell for skipper Andy Gunn to head home.

The second half saw Mike Ford’s side in control without adding to their tally but not allowing the visitors to get back into the contest. Some late pressure finally produced the fourth goal two minutes into stoppage-time when McEachran’s free-kick was headed home by Johnson.