Hussain and Stidder get Sports back on track

Easington Sports got back to winning ways in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Sports held on to beat improving Old Woodstock Town 2-1 in Saturday’s Division One West clash.

After missing a host of chances in both halves to make the game more comfortable, Sports had to defend well to pick up all three points on the road.

Sports started well with Danny Poole and Lewis Travers proving the ammunition for Josh Holloway, Andrew Stidder and Adil Hussain. Good combination from the front three led to chances which they all failed to convert.

Conor Grant shot wide following a neat exchange of passes while Aaron Dosanjh had a header from corner disallowed. Sports eventually took the lead from another Travers’ corner, Josh Rose headed back across goal for Stidder whose shot was brilliantly saved by Chris Dunning but Hussain reacted quickest to head home the rebound.

Woodstock had a brief spell of pressure just before the break but Sports defended a succession of corners well.

The second half started in a similar way to the first with Sports missing several early chances and Dunning making good saves. Sports doubled their advantage when a mix-up saw Stidder beat Dunning to the loose ball and roll it into an empty net.

But Sports allowed Woodstock back into the game with Charlie Dunmall impressing and reduced the arrears.

Travers’ free-kick was spilled by Dunning with Sports claiming the ball had crossed the line.