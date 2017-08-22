Howkins makes amends for Sports

Steve Howkins went from zero to hero in the space of five minutes as Easington Sports picked up a point at Shrivenham in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Sports drew 1-1 in Saturday’s Division One West clash at Shrivenham where both goals came in the second half. Howkins gave away a penalty which Josh Fowler converted but then popped up to score the equaliser.

In a scrappy affair at Barrington Park Sports had the better possession but Shrivenham had the clearer cut chances.

In blustery conditions, Sports almost fell behind from the start when a long ball over the top caught the defence napping and Adam Rimmer had to be alert to tip the ball over. Sports went close a cross from Lewis Travers was only partially cleared and Howkins was first to the rebound but his shot was saved. Sports enjoyed more possession after the restart but went a goal down within four minutes of the restart. Another long cross field pass caught the Sports defence flat-footed and a mistimed tackled from Howkins resulted in a penalty which Fowler converted.

Sports pressed for an equaliser but found it difficult to create clear-cut chances. Sports equalised in the 54th minute when a free-kick was headed back across goal and Howkins pounced to score from six yards after Shrivenham failed to clear their lines.

Sports went close late on when a Dan Reeves cross-cum-shot caught out the keeper and hit the top of the bar but it was an average performance from a side that has not quite clicked so far.

Ardley United made it three wins from three games with a 3-0 success at Shortwood United Resrves.

Jamie Mundy broke the deadlock a minute before the break and Billy Gillett doubled Ardley’s advantage seven minutes after the restart. Alex Feaver added a third goal four minutes from the end.