Howkins hits hat-trick as Hooky cruise past Sports

Steve Howkins completed a hat-trick as Hook Norton beat Easington Sports 4-0 in Wednesday’s Oxon Senior Cup tie.

The UHLSport Hellenic League clash saw Hooky take control with two first half goals from Howkins and Pete Moulder at The Bourne. Howkins completed his hat-trick in the second half before substitute Terry Fitton got a straight red card late on.

That completed a miserable night for Sports as Fitton had to replace Arron Dosanjh, who picked up a head injury, late in the first half while Ryan Markham limped off in the second half.

In true festive spirit, Sports gift-wrapped Hooky’s opening two goals.

Josh Rose gave the ball away under pressure from Joe Eyre and Howkins took full advantage to fire past Jack Goode. Hooky doubled their advantage when Goode failed to deal with an inswinging corner and Moulder headed home at the far post with Sports appealing for a foul on the keeper.

The next goal would prove crucial and Sports had a great chance to reduce the arrears straight after the restart but substitiute Josh Northam fired over.

Sports still enjoyed their best spell of the tie but fell further behind when Howkins smashed home a penalty. Howkins completed his hat-trick when he headed home a free-kick late on before Fitton got his marching orders.