Howards is back in the fold to boost the Puritans

One of the most popular players at Banbury United is returning to the club.

Manager Mike Ford has confirmed that Leam Howards has agreed to return to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium next season.

He is Banbury United through and through and a great character to have around the club Puritans boss Mike Ford

The 22-year-old striker came through the junior, youth and reserve sides at the Puritans and progressed to make a handful of first team appearances prior to joining Abingdon Town in 2013. He re-joined United the following season and was a key part of the club’s Evo-Stik Southern League South & West Division promotion winning squad in 2015/16, scoring 17 goals that season.

After making 116 first team appearances for the Puritans, 47 of which were when coming on as a substitute, scoring a total of 41 goals, he left in September and went to Ardley United, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances for the UHLSport Hellenic League side.

Ford was delighted to see Howards return and said “I spoke to Leam a few days ago and I’m delighted that he has come back to confirm that he will sign for us for next season.

“He is Banbury United through and through and a great character to have around the club. He is an excellent addition to the squad that we are putting together and it’s great to have him back.”