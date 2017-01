Hook Norton will entertain Banbury United in the last eight of the Oxon Senior Cup.

The UHLSport Hellenic League outfit edged through 2-1 at Freeland in Saturday’s third round tie.

First half goals from Reece Bayliss and Stevie Howkins were enough to see the Division One West leaders past the Oxon Senior League outfit who reduced the arrears in the second half.

On Saturday Hooky are in Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup action at The Bourne where they entertain Shrivenham.