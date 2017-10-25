Home form is a concern for Ford after first draw

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says his side’s home form must improve.

Despite seeing the Puritans extend their unbeaten Evo-Stik Southern League run to three games, Ford was not 100 per cent happy with Tuesday’s premier division performance against Chesham United.

Our home form needs to improve. My teams have been set up to well away but we really need to be better at home Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “Our home form needs to improve. My teams have been set up to well away but we really need to be better at home.

“Our games are becoming quite scrappy and in the second half when we got to the top end of the pitch we kept giving the ball away.

“Chesham passed it better than us in the first half, we spent a lot of time in their half in the second period but we just didn’t have enough quality on the ball.

“We need to keep the ball better to give our wide players the chance to influence the game. We didn’t get it to them enough and Tom Winters didn’t have enough of the ball.

“Both sides had chances but we defended really well and it was a committed performance.”