Hawtin signs on for the Puritans

Charlie Hawtin is the latest addition to the Banbury United squad.

Hawtin is a 19-year-old full back who was released by Oxford United on completion of his scholarship at the end of last season. He had work experience spells with Burnham, Wantage Town and Aylesbury FC last season.

Hawtin signed on following Tuesday’s Ron Thomas Memorial Cup victory at Easington Sports.

The Puritans retained the trophy with two goals in the first seven minutes of the game settling the issue at new-look Addison Road, where the club’s floodlights were used for the first time.

United went ahead in the sixth minute when a through pass was not cut out by the home defence with Conor McDonagh then just getting there ahead of the advancing Adam Rimmer before lifting the ball over the keeper into the back of the net.

Less than 60 seconds later United doubled their advantage when a loose clearance was cut out and the ball found Jefferson Louis on the edge of the area and he was given time to pick his spot before finding the corner of the net.

As expected, United controlled the half until the final five minutes before the break when the UHLSport Hellenic League side had their best spell of the game. Sam Humphreys came to United’s rescue, clearing a goalbound shot off the line, and keeper Jasko Keranovic, deputising for the unavailable Jack Harding, was called into action to make a decent save.

The second half saw United continue to dominate but they were unable to add to their score, missing some good chances, while the visitors’ defence was largely untroubled.