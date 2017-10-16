Hammond sees Saints past the post at Ascot

James Hammond’s goal proved crucial as Brackley Town Saints returned from Ascot United with all three UHLSport Helenic League points.

The premier division’s two youngest sides met for the first time this season and served up an enthralling encounter which could have been wrapped up by Saints well before the late second half revival by the home side following James Goodey’s wonderful strike.

Saints took the lead when Chris Jordan was pulled to the ground inside the area. Jordan picked himself up and took the ensuing spot-kick, his shot was pushed out by the keeper but the Saints striker was able to get to the loose ball first and made no mistake this time.

Although chances came and went at both ends of the pitch the visitors looked the more likely team to get the next goal and so it was when Ascot failed to clear a corner and attacking midfielder Hammond reacted quickest to get to the ball and drive home the second goal.

With 15 minutes remaining, Goodey beat Dan Farrell with a superb strike to set up a nervous finish to the game for the visitors.