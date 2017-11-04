Frustrated Ford can’t defend his benevolent Puritans

Manager Mike Ford could not hide his frustration after seeing his Banbury United side throw away three Evo-Stik Southern League points.

Ollie Howe headed the late winner in Saturday’s premier division clash as Tiverton Town came from behind to win 2-1.

That was a smash-and-grab raid and we’ve all been in a team that has gone away from home and done that Puritans boss Mike Ford

All three goals came in the second half. Matt Peake-Pijnen gave United the lead but Levi Landricombe bagged his fifth goal in three games at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium following an error from Jack Harding. And Howe popped up to head home an unlikely winner as Tiverton turned it around.

Ford said: “That was a smash-and-grab raid and we’ve all been in a team that has gone away from home and done that. That’s probably the way you would look at that result but that doesn’t help us.

“They didn’t create their goals, we gave them away, and that’s very disappointing. Despite us being the better team we’ve lost a game which we were in total control of and I can’t defend that.

“I thought we showed good desire to dominate the game and Tiverton couldn’t get near us, that was the best we’ve played in recent weeks. We scored a good goal but then straight from the kick-off we lost possession twice and gave Tiverton some belief.

“That’s three times inside one week that we’ve got a goal start and let them peg us back, we don’t seem to be able to defend leads and we have to find a solution.

“Of course Jack Harding should have saved the first one, Levi Landricombe can’t stop scoring against us, and we couldn’t defend the set-piece for the second goal.

“It’s a game we should never have lost, we made a real hash of it. If we want to stay in touch with the top five we have to win those sort of games.”