Former Saint Sandy joins Louis and Winters at United

Elliot Sandy has become the latest former Brackley Town player to join Banbury United.

The 32 year-old attacking midfielder began his career at Northampton Town prior to playing for Saints between 2006 and 2014, interrupted by a short spell with Oxford City and loan spells with Corby Town, Leamington and Kettering Town.

He moved to Dunstable Town in 2014 but returned to Kettering that season, playing a key part in the Poppies’ Southern League Division One Central Championship winning side.

Sandy left Kettering for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in 2016, then joined Stamford for the start of the following season. Though he left Stamford for Newport Pagnell Town in December, he returned to the Lincolnshire side for a second spell this summer.

With all the paperwork completed, Sandy is eligible for Tuesday’s game against King’s Lynn Town, joining former Saints duo Tom Winters and Jefferson Louis in Mike Ford’s squad.