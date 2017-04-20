Ford wants to stay and finish the job off with the Puritans

Banbury United manager Mike Ford says he is going nowhere – unless the job at Anfield comes up!

Like some of his young players, Ford will have attracted the attentions of clubs higher up the pyramid but insists he will be at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium next season, having signed a two-year contract in 2016.

We weren’t far away in some aspects but a long way off it in other areas Puritans Mike Ford

Ford said: “Unless Jürgen Klopp loses his job at Liverpool, who are my team, I will be here next season!

“Although I see myself as still a young manager at 51, I’m not sure that fits the bill at some clubs, they seem to go for younger coaches now.

“But I’ve got a fantastic job here, I couldn’t have wished for it to have gone any better and I just want to see it through.”

Ford admitted to feeling more disappointed a few days after the Puritans missed out on the Evo-Stik Southern League play-offs following Monday’s derby defeat at Leamington. But he wants to see his side produce a good performance in the final game against Kettering Town.

He said: “I didn’t think I would feel as disappointed as I do now but you don’t often get into the position to get into the play-offs. The opportunity to play at the next level would have been great for everyone connected with the club.

“The last minute of the game at Leamington summed up our season, we never gave up, that epitomised my team. We’ve dug results out when we shouldn’t have done, lost games we shouldn’t have lost but we’ve played some great football and have never given up.

“We weren’t far away in some aspects but a long way off it in other areas. I haven’t been that impressed with some of our recent games but I take responsibility for that because I’ve allowed the result to become more important than the display.

“We were a bit more direct than I wanted us to be in order to get the result but we mustn’t do that next season.

“I want us to finish off the season well on Saturday, no game is meaningless and I’ve got a good win-lose record for the club which I want to maintain to the end of the season.”

It’s Red & Gold Day at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday and the club wants all supporters to wear their colours.