Ford wants Shamsi to take the next step for Puritans

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is looking for Ravi Shamsi to start imposing himself on games - on and off the ball - if he’s going to take the next step in football.

The exciting Shamsi has the ability to unlock defences but Ford said the 19-year-old winger needs to add more to his game.

He said: “Ravi [Shamsi] has got lost of ability but he just needs to understand the game better.

“He needs to have a more mature game. He’s got electric pace and can do things other players can’t but he needs to do more when he hasn’t got the ball.

“He’s got the ability to win you the game but he has to show more responsibility and that’s probably why he’s with us and not higher. He’s popular with the players and supporters but he’s got to learn the other bits of the game.”