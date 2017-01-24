Ford wants players to focus on their performance

If Banbury United are to take their unbeaten run into double figures they will have to produce a much better display tonight (Tuesday) than they did against St Neots Town.

According boss Mike Ford, the Puritans produced their worst performance since the defeat at Hithin Town way back in August, when coming from behind to beat St Neots 2-1 in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash.

That was probably the worst we’ve played since the game at Hitchin which was a long time ago Puritans boss Mike Ford

United moved into the premier division play-offs but will face a much tougher test against Chesham United at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium tonight.

Ford said: “We were nowhere near where we have been in recent games but we have set high standards this season.

“St Neots were decent, well organised and their front three caused us problems at times. But that was probably the worst we’ve played since the game at Hitchin which was a long time ago.

“We have to make sure we make those type of games easier to get the three points from. But we got the job done and all credit to the players, they’ve come from a goal down to win the game.

“We always looked like we had a goal in us but were a little bit wasteful at times.”

And Ford says he will try and make sure his players do not think about extending their unbeaten run to ten games but simply concentrate on their performance against Chesham.

He added: “If you think about trying to extend unbeaten runs you tend to look for draws and that’s not ideal. Let’s make it ten games unbeaten but, more importantly, I want us to play well on Tuesday.

“Chesham would have had someone watching Saturday’s game and thinking they’ve got a right good chance. But it will be a different game on Tuesday.”