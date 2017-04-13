Ford urges United not to pass-up big chance

This opportunity may not come along again, warns Banbury United boss Mike Ford.

The Puritans have three games to make the Evo-Stik Southern League play-offs and this weekend’s double-header will be pivotal to that bid.

United are up against two of the premier division’s top three, entertaining Hitchin Town on Saturday before heading to Leamington for Monday’s derby.

United still trail Merthyr Town, who occupy the final play-off place, by one point.

Ford said: “If the Board had said to me at my interview they wanted to be challenging for a play-off place in two years, I would have told them to get someone else for the job! I thought that would be impossible but sometimes the impossible happens in football.

“Next season may be more difficult for us so we have to grab this opportunity. They don’t come along too often so you have to take the opportunities when they come.

“We can be the masters of our own destiny but only to a certain extent. No matter what our rivals do, if we win both games we will have a meaningful game against Kettering on the final day.

“We’re desperate to extend our season but we can only do that by winning at the weekend.

“This is an exciting weekend for the club and we need a big crowd to get behind us on Saturday. We’re on a really good run at home and when the supporters back us we seem to play well.

“Our advantage is that we’re the underdogs, this is our first season back in the top division and to be in this position wasn’t expected.

“We’re still chasing and we’re in a position to pounce if anyone slips up. We’re as good as anyone at the moment.”