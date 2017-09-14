Ford takes full responsibility for double defeat

Banbury United boss Mike Ford aid he took full responsibility for the two Evo-Stik Southern League defeats.

Frome Town ended United’s 100 per cent start with a 4-3 victory in Saturday’s premier division clash and Redditch United won 3-1 in Tuesday’s game.

I got it wrong against Frome and got it wrong on Tuesday, so I’ll just have to make sure I get it right on Saturday Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “We were too loose on Saturday against Frome and I wanted to make sure we were more difficult to beat against Redditch so I went with that team selection.

“But I got it wrong against Frome and got it wrong on Tuesday, so I’ll just have to make sure I get it right on Saturday!”

Looking back on Tuesday’s defeat, Ford said he was left frustrated by his players’ inability to work out how the opposition were countering his side.

He added: “I told the players afterwards that we need to be very clear on what we’re trying to do. We need to get back to being that solid, dependable team we were a few games ago.

“We’re giving the ball away at the moment and teams are hurting us. I’ve got to work out where we’re giving possession away.

“To say we kept going against Redditch is one thing but they let us have the ball and we didn’t cope with that. I’m frustrated because that was the same as what Tiverton did to us.”