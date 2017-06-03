Ford snaps up Louis and Winters for the Puritans

Jefferson Louis will be spearheading Banbury United’s attack next season after agreeing to sign for the club.

The 38-year-old striker is a former Football League player with Oxford United, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town. He also has extensive experience of playing in the top-level of non-league football with Woking, Forest Green Rovers, Wrexham, Crawley Town, Stevenage Borough and Rushden & Diamonds. More recently he has played for Brackley Town and Oxford City.

It was evident that one of our failings last season was our lack of goals Puritans boss Mike Ford

Manager Mike Ford said: “It was evident that one of our failings last season was our lack of goals. I watched Jefferson a number of times last season and as well as getting us goals his experience and know-how will be of great help to our younger players and I am delighted he has agreed to join us and am looking forward to working with him.”

Louis added “I am delighted to have been able to come to an agreement to join Banbury United. They are clearly a very well run club on the up and have conducted themselves very professionally.

“I am already looking forward to next season and as well as scoring goals for the Puritans I am sure I can pass on my knowledge to help the younger members of the team.”

And the Puritans have been further boosted by the news that Tom Winters will be staying with the club.

The 31 year-old winger joined the club on loan from National League South side Oxford City in February 2017, making 11 appearances for the club through to the end of the season.

He made more than 300 appearances and scored over 100 goals for Brackley Town before moving to Oxford City.

Ford said: “Tom joined us on loan towards the end of last season and it was clear from his body language and performances that he enjoyed his time with us and I am very pleased that he has decided to make the move to us on a permanent basis.”

But Ford has confirmed that Mark Bell and Eddie Odhiambo have been released and that it is highly unlikely that Callum White will be with the club next season.