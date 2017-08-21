Ford sings his players’ praises following third straight win

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was purring after his side’s performance at Hitchin Town.

The Puritans remained top of the Evo-Stik Southern League following a third straight success. Goals from Jefferson Louis, his third of the campaign, George Nash and Luke Carnell earned United a 3-0 victory.

Ford said: “We played in a very mature fashion in the second half and that was what I’ve been trying to get through to the players. There is no need to chase the game if you’re a goal up.

“I asked the players at halftime to go out and win the second half, score a goal and keep a clean sheet. They managed the game superbly and Jefferson Louis’ goal was a huge moment, after that Hitchin looked very dispirited.

“We didn’t look like conceding because all over the pitch we looked like we knew what we were doing. We looked fit, organised and disciplined, showed a real good work ethic and took our opportunities.

“I really enjoyed watching my team play on Saturday, it was difficult to pick out any individuals. Fourteen players contributed to the performance but I like the fact that we’re now scoring goals.”